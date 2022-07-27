Wind power adds to state's prosperity -- Brodie Dockendorf

As the operations manager at Quilt Block Wind Farm, I have witnessed the benefits renewable energy provides to Wisconsinites like me and my family.

The wind farm where I work powers the equivalent of 36,000 homes locally. We created more than 100 construction jobs during the project’s construction, and currently, Quilt Block employs nine permanent jobs in Lafayette County. Additionally, the renewable energy industry supports 5,600 jobs in our great state, and that number is only growing.

More than expanding our energy independence, renewable energy projects help stimulate our economy. The Quilt Block Wind Farm represents an estimated capital investment of $166 million and has provided more than $540,000 in payments to support local governments. Landowners and farmers in the area have also received more than $6.3 million in land lease payments. This extra source of income boosts economic development and provides economic stability to the backbone of rural Wisconsin.

Investing in renewable energy is like investing in the future of our state. I am proud to recognize the strides our state has made in renewable energy and look forward to seeing the continued growth and prosperity of our community.

Brodie Dockendorf, Darlington