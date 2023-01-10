 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Wind and solar are our best solutions -- Carol Steinhart

It sounds as if the writer of the Dec. 27 letter to the editor "Don't blame foes of solar, wind farms" prefers coal. If not, what would the author suggest?

Wind and sunlight cost nothing. But no energy in a form that heats buildings, runs the transportation system or turns on the lights is truly free. Someone, something, somewhere has to pay. The job of government, green-energy industries and everyday people is to make sure the cost to people and the environment is as low and fairly distributed as possible and all stakeholders have a voice.

Many of the knee-jerk fears and complaints about green energy have been debunked, or they refer to problems that have been mitigated.

The wind and solar industries, unlike fossil-fuel and related industries, anticipate potential problems and plan for avoiding or mitigating them.

One project I have followed is the solar farm in Walworth County. I'm convinced that the developer has dealt responsibly with every issue from land use to impacts on wildlife to end-of-life management, and the solar farm will be as benign as possible.

We want and need energy, and someone will have to pay. I'll pay my share. If we say no to the best solutions, we are surrendering to climate change, and that will cost everything.

Carol Steinhart, Madison

