A political reality in Wisconsin has again been confirmed. Gerrymandering trumps democracy.
Now that Tony Evers has been elected governor, both Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, feel they may have given too much power to the office of governor. They may try to limit those powers before Evers takes office.
It's interesting that this realization came to them right after the election. It's also interesting that this is coming from officials elected in districts carved out to favor their party while our statewide voting result favors their opposition. The need for fair district borders has again been made obvious.
I just hope the activities of these two don't result in an effort to stall any progress in sound Wisconsin governance. Too often we see legislators willing to sacrifice the common good for their own gain.
Gene Bier, Milton