We should expect that with the death of Queen Elizabeth II, there will be challenges to the throne.

From recent history, we can pretty well count on former President Donald Trump claiming he is the rightful heir and demanding to have a "special master" appointed to validate his claim.

After all, this whole "ascension to the throne" is obviously a rigged, fixed fraud.

God save the king! All hail King Donald!

Roger Johnson, Prairie du Sac