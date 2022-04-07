Will Smith should be slapped with fine -- Nancy Stillwell

Chris Rock declined to press charges against actor Will Smith who slapped Rock at the Oscars recently. But I suspect the Federal Communications Commission will slap Smith and ABC with some hefty fines.

As a media educator and scholar, I pay extra attention when something crazy and unexpected happens on live broadcast TV. It gives me an opportunity to talk about the FCC and broadcast regulations and the 7-second delay and apply it to current events -- rather than relying on dusty laws and court cases.

The government rationalizes bleeping content based on the notion that viewers have certain expectations that what they are watching will be appropriate. This is usually applied to indecent language. Viewers will note comments from Smith and Rock were censored, but not the violent actions.

Oddly, a slide went up during Smith’s acceptance speech, apparently to hide a wardrobe mishap suffered by Venus Williams and her plunging gown shown in a cutaway.

There’s been talk that, in the age of cable and streaming dominance, current broadcast industry standards are too restrictive. After that night’s debacle, I doubt the FCC’s policies will be overturned anytime soon. If immature celebrities can’t control themselves, the government might step in and do it.

Nancy Stillwell, Madison