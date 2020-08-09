You have permission to edit this article.
Will seat belts be optional next? -- John Krug

I don’t understand why the GOP is challenging Gov. Tony Evers’ order requiring Wisconsinites to wear a face mask. It doesn’t take much effort to put on a face mask. Many experts have said that wearing a face mask will help slow down the spread of COVID-19. But why listen to the experts?

I wonder if the Republicans would support changing the seat belt law and letting the driver decide who needs to buckle up. Experts have said that wearing seat belts will help save lives, but why listen to the experts?

John Krug, DeForest

