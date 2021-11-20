Will School Board learn its lesson? -- Patrick O'Loughlin

The State Journal's recent editorial "Bring back SROs to help stem violence in Madison's schools" states the obvious: "The experiment of pulling police officers out of school buildings hasn’t worked."
But the editorial board really understates the stupidity of this "experiment." Not only did the Madison School Board hastily dispose of the trust and respect the school resource officers (SROs) had worked so hard at establishing, the board did so with no alternative plan in hand, or even in mind. And they did this as violence and gunplay was taking off in Madison schools.
And the reason for expelling the SROs? Too many children of color were being arrested. No, really. This was their attempt at "reimagining public safety." I think we can safely call this experiment a complete failure.
But perhaps a larger question for the School Board's soon-to-be formed committee would be to ask whether they should be experimenting with public safety at all. One problem is that reformers always prefer the novel and untried over the tried and proven.
Irish statesman Edmund Burke said, "Example is the school of mankind, and they will learn at no other.” The question is: Did the School Board learn the lesson, or will they try something novel and untried again?