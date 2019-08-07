I see that the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty is requesting that the Wisconsin Supreme Court take up its case challenging the governor’s use of his partial veto authority.
I was pleased to see that Rick Esenberg, president of WILL, believes strongly in the principal of separation of powers, stating: “This case is not about politics, it’s not about personalities. It’s about an important principle, and that is the principle of separation of powers, which we believe is not a formal matter or historical artifact, but an important guarantor of liberty.”
I would ask everyone to remember these words when redistricting comes along, and hold WILL accountable to be consistent on the principle of the separation of powers and not try to remove the governor from the redistricting process.
Bob Jokisch, Sun Prairie