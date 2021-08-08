 Skip to main content
Will Robin Vos probe moon landing? --Ken Anderson
Will Robin Vos probe moon landing? --Ken Anderson

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and his fellow Republicans are using taxpayer money try to prove the election in Wisconsin was fraudulent.

Maybe we can provide them with more of our tax dollars to prove the moon landing was fake and that the world is, in fact, flat.

Ken Anderson, Oregon 

