LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Will of majority isn't represented -- Paul Griesbach

If the United States was a democracy, we would have a decent minimum wage, public health care, free education, parental leave, and gun control, to name a few. All of these are expressed by the will of the majority.

By definition, an oligarchy is a form of government in which power is held by a small number of people. Republics are a type of democracy in which the people elect representatives to create and vote on legislation, rather than voting directly on that legislation themselves.

We have an institutionalized opposition at best, not a representative democracy.

Paul Griesbach, Madison

