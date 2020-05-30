Will GOP open up baseball, too? -- Max Coller
Will GOP open up baseball, too? -- Max Coller

I read with great interest the fantastic reporting in Wednesday's article "Attanasio offers hope for return soon." It detailed the depth and breadth of preparations being made by the Milwaukee Brewers and Major League Baseball in hopes of returning for an abbreviated season -- at some point in the future.

Teams have consulted with medical professionals, worked collaboratively with democratically elected local and state leaders, established science-based guidelines for player safety, and are willing to forgo 40% of total annual revenue in the interest of fan safety -- all just to get a team on the field and play a game.

Yet I remain concerned.

When will the real victims here -- Republicans in the Senate and Assembly -- courageously file another lawsuit that the Republicans in the state Supreme Court can rubber stamp against these overreaching nanny-state safety precautions that so closely echo Gov. Tony Evers' "safer at home" order?

It is essential that “regular people” (and also the others who work for a living) be able to return to watching baseball in person while eating hot dogs and drinking beer without wearing masks.

Max Coller, Monona

