You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Will Cesar Chavez be cancelled next? -- Dean McGuire
0 comments

Will Cesar Chavez be cancelled next? -- Dean McGuire

  • 0

At a time when buildings are being renamed for perceived offensive behavior by their namesakes, it might be time to reflect on where this ends? In the current cancel culture, anyone who's values and beliefs do not match today's values and beliefs must be cancelled, no matter how monumental their accomplishments were.

Cesar Chavez was a celebrated American civil rights activist who strived to improve pay for members of a California farm workers union. In doing so, he actively rejected and fought illegal immigration in the 1960s and 1970s. He even called them "wetbacks." His union members went to the southern border to "discourage" illegal immigrants from entering the country. Madison's own Cesar Chavez Elementary School pays tribute to him.

Based on Chavez's contrasting immigration beliefs with many today, how long will it be before Cesar Chavez Elementary School has a new name? And of course, we can't expect to stop there. Most Americans, up until 2004, had similar views about illegal immigration. That's why Chavez is celebrated. When will all these Americans, including many popular politicians, be cancelled?

So where does it end?

Dean McGuire, Madison

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics