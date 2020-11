Will Bascom Hall be removed next? -- Andrew Khitsun

I’ve read with bewilderment and disbelief the Nov. 19 article "70-ton boulder on UW campus on its way out," about removing the Chamberlin Rock.

Nowhere did it suggest that former university President Thomas Crowder Chamberlin was a racist, so the only reason for the removal seems to be that someone called the rock an offensive name back 100 years ago.

Excuse me?

So if I go on campus and call Bascom Hall an offensive name, and if someone overhears that and posts it on Facebook and it goes viral -- will Bascom Hall be raised to the ground then? It’s completely obscene and unjustified for the university to dishonor the memory of Chamberlin by removing the rock.

This is very similar to “justifications” offered by some groups for the destruction of the statues on the Capitol Square in Madison. People should stop pandering to the extreme edges of the society, either right or left. I feel squeezed between nut-job Trump supporters and nut-job lefties.

Where does this leave reasonable people?

Andrew Khitsun, Madison