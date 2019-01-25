Wildlife killing contests are legally, morally and scientifically wrong.
Scientists, conservationists, hunters and farmers know that indiscriminate killing is ineffective in controlling livestock losses. Only some, and often few, individual predators participate in depredation.
Killing contests are not a reliable method of regulating deer populations, either. There's no scientific justification for it. Deer populations are much more influenced by food supply and climate conditions than any natural predators outside of man.
These contests do just the opposite of the intention (though that is dubious at best). They increase populations and increase depredation on livestock.
Killing contests devalue native wildlife, glorify violence and encourage dog fighting, while disrupting natural processes. They give ethical hunters a bad name and serve no legitimate management purpose.
Killing contests of wild canids -- coyotes in particular -- threaten the long-term recovery of gray wolves, protected under the Endangered Species Act. Misidentification is a huge issue in wolf poaching.
In northern Wisconsin contests, hounds are use to pursue and often kill and maim the victims. This leads, in no uncertain terms, to unnecessary conflict with wolves and hunting hounds, which the public then has to unfairly pay for.
Melissa Smith, Madison