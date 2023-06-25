I agree with Kermit Hovey’s June 18 letter to the editor, "Haze shows need for climate action." The wildfire smoke in Wisconsin is our wake-up call, and our call to action.

This “climate stuff” has become an emergency -- our planet is burning around our ears. We need to kick our fossil fuel addiction.

Every tree that burns down puts more greenhouse gases into our air, worsening the situation. Every time we retreat indoors and turn on the air conditioning -- because of the increased pollen, heat or smoke in the air -- coal and natural gas are burned for electricity, which makes our problems worse.

It’s almost certain that our wet spring and current drought can be blamed on widespread erratic weather patterns (aka climate change).

How long are we going to wait, folks? Until our lakeside cabins are burning in wildfires? (If the forests of Canada can burn, Wisconsin's forests could be next.) Are we going to wait until Wisconsin farmers can’t grow crops, and farms start going out of business? Are we abandoning our farmers because it’s too tough to change light bulbs and get less polluting vehicles?

Carol Phelps, Middleton