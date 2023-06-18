Thanks for the article “Smoke still clouds US” in the June 9 State Journal. It adds to the evidence of adverse impacts from climate change.

The increasing incidents of wildfires and dangerously poor air quality they cause reveal how widespread these hazards are becoming.

They also reveal how inescapable the climate crisis and its impacts can be. Urban bastions of power and civilization such as New York City and Washington, D.C., experience incongruous campfire smells and otherworldly orange haze.

Likewise, in the Midwest, even in highly rated safe climate refuges such as Madison, the air quality degenerates to health-threatening levels from other wildfires. Secure though we may be from rising sea levels caused by global warming, pollution from distant forest fires can find us as it is aggravated by climate change.

Overall, climate change is really serious and really happening. It is really caused by humans, and we can still really do something about it.

Don’t just write or call your elected representatives for serious climate crisis action. Talk to friends and family around the state, especially in districts with elected Republicans who have historically denied the issue. Invite and encourage them to call and write their officials to take climate action before it gets any later.

Kermit Hovey, Middleton