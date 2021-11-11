WIAA action is unfair to athletes -- Mick Maier

From a distance, that is what seems to be playing out in the dispute between the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association and Edgewood High School in Madison. The WIAA has ruled that Edgewood be stripped of its victories and prohibited from participating in their state championship tournament for its use of an ineligible player. The WIAA is doing so even though, acting through its appointed agent, it had already ruled that player "eligible" at the beginning of the season. The WIAA believes it was deliberately deceived by the school in applying for the wrong kind of exemption.