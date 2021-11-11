 Skip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WIAA action is unfair to athletes -- Mick Maier
0 comments

WIAA action is unfair to athletes -- Mick Maier

  • 0

I get upset when state and national athletic associations forget their principal mission and abuse their power in ways that limit rather then promote opportunities for young people to benefit from participation in competitive athletics.

From a distance, that is what seems to be playing out in the dispute between the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association and Edgewood High School in Madison. The WIAA has ruled that Edgewood be stripped of its victories and prohibited from participating in their state championship tournament for its use of an ineligible player. The WIAA is doing so even though, acting through its appointed agent, it had already ruled that player "eligible" at the beginning of the season. The WIAA believes it was deliberately deceived by the school in applying for the wrong kind of exemption.

The timing of the WIAA's reversal is suspicious. Beyond that, adjudicating bodies in democratic societies are not entitled to do-overs. Once a case is decided, it's decided. Even the criminal system abides by the principle of double jeopardy. It seems patently unfair for the WIAA to ban a team from postseason play for relying on its own, earlier eligibility decision -- no matter how it was decided.

Mick Maier, Middleton

Follow along as State Journal cartoonist Phil Hands draws a cartoon about the Green Bay Packers' unvaccinated quarterback testing positive for COVID-19
0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics