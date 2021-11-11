WIAA action is unfair to athletes -- Mick Maier

I get upset when state and national athletic associations forget their principal mission and abuse their power in ways that limit rather then promote opportunities for young people to benefit from participation in competitive athletics.
Circuit Judge Jacob Frost said "it's a bed Edgewood made," that unfortunately came to light late in the football season.
From a distance, that is what seems to be playing out in the dispute between the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association and Edgewood High School in Madison. The WIAA has ruled that Edgewood be stripped of its victories and prohibited from participating in their state championship tournament for its use of an ineligible player. The WIAA is doing so even though, acting through its appointed agent, it had already ruled that player "eligible" at the beginning of the season. The WIAA believes it was deliberately deceived by the school in applying for the wrong kind of exemption.
The timing of the WIAA's reversal is suspicious. Beyond that, adjudicating bodies in democratic societies are not entitled to do-overs. Once a case is decided, it's decided. Even the criminal system abides by the principle of double jeopardy. It seems patently unfair for the WIAA to ban a team from postseason play for relying on its own, earlier eligibility decision -- no matter how it was decided.