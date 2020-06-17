Why would candidate pass up UW job? -- Don Schwab

So, University of Alaska System President Jim Johnsen, the sole candidate from a more than $200,000 search, has withdrawn from consideration to be the next president of the University of Wisconsin System. Walrus blubber apparently beats out bovine cheese.

No candidate available? I’ll step up. Those few familiar with me know I spent my career at UW-Madison, often critical of its administration. “Do you know the dean who was so dumb other deans’ noticed,” was an occasional (granted hackneyed) comment of mine -- though often true.

But times change. I’m retired, over a decade past my biblical life span. I’ve lost some marbles, though hopefully not as many as our Republican president and his Democratic challenger. But probably enough to make me an excellent candidate for UW System president.

The position has several advantages, besides the salary. I’ll be able to interact with state Sen. Stephen Nass, R-Whitewater, vice chair of the Senate’s Education Committee. He regularly sponsors legislation that is so unhinged even his Republican colleagues reject it. And, of course, I’ll hear regularly from the lunatic faculty fringe in UW System.

I don’t understand why Johnsen passed the opportunity for such engaging experiences.