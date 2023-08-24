I read the article in Tuesday's State Journal about building a new bridge to connect Duluth, Minnesota and Superior.

I do not doubt that the current Blatnik Bridge needs to be replaced after some 60 years, but I have questions about the project. I travel over that bridge several times a year because we have relatives in the Duluth area, and for the last two years they have been replacing the onramps and approaches to the bridge on the Duluth side. This project must be costing a millions dollars since these are all long elevated approaches.

I imagine the project is to be completed soon which means that if they build an entirely new bridge in a new location these on ramps will only have a few years of useful life. Why are we replacing some very costly onramps when we knew the current bridge structure was going to be demolished and no doubt replaced in up or down river?

Frank Poggio, Madison