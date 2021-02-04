Why were virtual schools closed? -- Laurie Robertson

Our kids are barely getting an education as it is during the pandemic. Why on earth is the Madison School District closing virtual school for a snow day? We are so disappointed and disheartened by this decision.
In the last snowstorm, we were pleased that the Madison School District remained virtually open, and now, this time -- why? What are they thinking closing virtual school due to weather? This makes no sense and comes at a huge cost to our kids.
I really hope the district can enlighten us as to why this decision was made. It is so defeating to be dealt yet another blow to our kids' education, and without any reason given.
Please elucidate us as to the reasoning for further depleting our kids' education and further isolating them by taking away their main (virtual) educational and social link left: school.
I sure hope the districts has some valid answer, but I can’t possibly imagine what it is. School reaches the vast majority of students through screens in their own homes these days. That's true for many teachers as well. Why would snow interrupt that process?
Laurie and Craig Robertson, Madison