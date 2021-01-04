Why was dangerous driver out of jail? -- Nancy Gray

The State Journal recently reported that a Madison man was arrested three times in a month for driving under the influence.

On Dec. 7, William Maysack was arrested he nearly hit another car while he was driving in the wrong lane of traffic on Segoe Road in Madison, according to witnesses. He was driving a car with one tire missing, another flat, and both bumpers loose and damaged, throwing sparks, police said.

On Dec. 9, he drove a stolen car with headlights off, going in and out of the ditch at speeds up to 70 mph -- in the wrong lanes of traffic, according to police.

And finally, he was arrested again on Dec. 22 after a woman reported him driving slowly before slumping over the steering wheel on South Stoughton Road in another stolen car. When the police confiscated the keys and roused him, he admitted he uses heroin, police said.

How did he get out of jail? Once in front of a judge for the second time, was there no clue that he was a repeat offender?