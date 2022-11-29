 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Why is Alvarez speaking for UW? -- Jim Ryan

When news broke about Paul Chryst being fired (a total travesty), Barry Alvarez seemed to do most of the talking and interviews. We heard hardly anything from supposed Athletic Director Chris McIntosh. When news broke about Jim Leonhard not getting the head coaching job (another travesty), we learned about Luke Fickell becoming the new head coach from none other than Alvarez.

This leads me to the question: Just who is the athletic director at UW? Alvarez or McIntosh. If it's McIntosh, then he should be fired immediately for not being the lead spokesperson for UW. Why pay him? The Board of Regents should ban Alvarez from being any kind of a spokesperson for UW. Just try to tell Alvarez that he isn't needed anymore. Good luck with that one.

Jim Ryan, McFarland

