Gov. Tony Evers displayed the rainbow flag at state buildings in June. When people walk by the state Capitol in Madison, most can identify with the U.S. flag and the Wisconsin state flag because most of us are U.S. citizens and residents of Wisconsin. Most of us do not identify as LGBT.
But the rainbow flag was a reminder that June was LGBT awareness month. September is Hispanic heritage awareness month. Why isn't a banner flying at state buildings for this minority group? Several months of the year are designated to bring awareness to different minority groups. By only putting up the LGBT flag, it appears this minority group -- known for its deep fundraising pockets -- is being elevated among all the other nationally recognized minority groups in Wisconsin.
Rachel Angel, Oregon