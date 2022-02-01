Why didn't GOP want to fix bridges? -- Lester Bruns

A bridge in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, collapsed just last week, injuring several people.
The local government had rated it in poor condition, but they didn't have money for repairs.
All of Wisconsin's Republican House members voted against President Joe Biden's infrastructure bill. Why did they vote against it? Do they want bridges to collapse in their districts? Are they against high-speed internet service in their rural communities? Maybe they like to see kids get sick from lead poisoning from lead water lines.
I do not understand.
Apparently, they do not want improvements in their districts, so maybe their districts should not get any money for improvements. Then they can explain to their voters why bridges are not repaired and why voters have to detour miles out of their way to get their kids to school and to their jobs.
Lester Bruns, Sun Prairie