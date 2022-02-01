 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the Editor

Why didn't GOP want to fix bridges? -- Lester Bruns

  • 0

A bridge in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, collapsed just last week, injuring several people.

The local government had rated it in poor condition, but they didn't have money for repairs.

All of Wisconsin's Republican House members voted against President Joe Biden's infrastructure bill. Why did they vote against it? Do they want bridges to collapse in their districts? Are they against high-speed internet service in their rural communities? Maybe they like to see kids get sick from lead poisoning from lead water lines.

I do not understand.

Apparently, they do not want improvements in their districts, so maybe their districts should not get any money for improvements. Then they can explain to their voters why bridges are not repaired and why voters have to detour miles out of their way to get their kids to school and to their jobs.

Lester Bruns, Sun Prairie

Follow along as State Journal cartoonist Phil Hands draws his latest cartoon about the decision of U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, to run for reelection.
0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics