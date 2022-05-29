Why didn't armed Texans stop attack? -- Herb Lewis

What a lesson the Uvalde, Texas, school massacre gives us for the doctrine of "the only way to stop a bad man with a gun is with a good man with gun."

It happened In Texas, home of the Texas Rangers, the super-American state where just about everyone can carry a wide array of firearms openly or hidden without training or license. But somehow these well-armed people and their super-well-armed law officers couldn't stop an 18-year-old with assault weapons from killing more than a score of human beings in over an hour.

But the wise GOP rulers of the state insist that more guns around schools are the only answer. To the sorrow of so many, and the horror of the rest of us, we see how well these brave and skilled rulers of Texas can handle such a crisis.

How long will the citizens of that state -- and all the other states -- submit to such cold-hearted power, greed and incompetence?

Herb Lewis, Madison