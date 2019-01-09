To those who support President Donald Trump's efforts to build a $5 billion wall and who blame the Democrats for their refusal to pass such legislation in the House, I ask these two questions:
If Republicans consider the $5 billion wall such a necessity in the year 2019, why didn't they pass the bill when they controlled both Houses of Congress? Why couldn't the president get his own party to fund the wall when it was in complete control in 2017 and 2018?
Maybe it's not such a good idea after all.
David Relles, Madison