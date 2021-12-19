Why did #MeToo overlook Clinton? -- Vince Caruso

It’s sad we are living in a democracy where the Democrats continually assault Republicans, and and where Republicans assault the Democrats. Neither side is right, and neither side will work with the other without gains for themselves.
Ever since President Donald Trump left office, he has been assaulted. Grant you, Trump did a lot of stuff that is questionable. But at the same time, he did a lot of good stuff.
I don’t like it when the Democrats talk about the Republican Party being corrupt. Let's revisit when Bill Clinton was president and you had a person who would continually lie, cheat and be corrupt. His partner in crime, Hillary Clinton, was no better. During the #MeToo movement, why was Bill Clinton overlooked? Why wasn’t he brought to justice?
So before yelling down the street about what the Republicans are doing, Democrats should look at their own party. Biden and others in the Democratic Party aren't as clean. Yet the media want you to believe they are? They have stuff in their closet, also.
Vince Caruso, Madison