Why are deniers using hospitals? -- Arne J. Anderson

I am baffled.

I understand that some people don’t believe in the science of the COVID vaccine or the science of wearing a mask. But they are willing to go to a hospital when they get sick. A hospital is steeped in science -- from its food to its medicines, to its treatments, to its surgery.

A hospital is the epitome of science.

A hospital can’t turn anybody away. But if they tell you you have COVID, you have the freedom to leave. A hospital cannot hold you against your will.

Then why do nonbelievers stay? Why don’t they call on their holistic healers to help them, or talk to their religious leaders who tell them not to get vaccinated or wear a mask? They could listen to their senator who tells them to gargle with mouthwash to cure COVID, or they could just go home and self-medicate.

Then they would save space in the hospitals. It just baffles me.

Arne J. Anderson, Stoughton