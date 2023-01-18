Who's tracking our secret documents? -- Joe Ganser

Who’s tracking our secret documents?
It is very disheartening to see how well the federal government stores and tracks “classified documents.” Are these documents not stored in a secure place and then tracked when they are removed? Is there a record of when the documents were removed and by whom? Public libraries do a better job of tracking books that are checked out.
With the incompetence of elected officials in both parties, it is no surprise that nothing significant gets accomplished.
Joe Ganser,
Sauk City