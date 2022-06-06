Who will provide for unwanted kids? -- Al Rickey

It is said that history repeats itself. If so, perhaps society should learn from history and past mistakes.

Since it appears the Supreme Court will overturn Roe v. Wade, more unwanted children will be born. There will be more small human beings whose biological parents will be unable or unwilling to care for and nurture them.

The general issues are complex, but one problem is not. Are the pro-life political forces ready? Is there a safety net for even more children to be cared for by those parents lacking the wherewithal and financial means to raise an unwanted child?

Public discourse focuses on the right and wrong of abortion rights. But shouldn't pro-abortion and pro-life factions also focus on the inevitable and prepare to care for yet another challenge: the disenfranchised segment of society -- more unwanted newborns -- who will deserve unimaginable amounts of care and resources.

The debate will continue, and maybe it should. But there should be no argument about the unavoidable increased demand on society to care for all the unwanted children resulting from the elimination of abortion rights. It is time to remind ourselves that unintended consequences have costs and responsibilities that cannot be ignored.

Al Rickey, Madison