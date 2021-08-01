Who is Biden working for? -- David Stalowski

Defund the police in Democratic-run cities? Yeah, great idea. Who are people going to call, The Ghostbusters?
Crime is running rampant in big cities. And people continue to flow in the tens of thousands through our border with Mexico, illegally. What does Vice President Kamala Harris, the person put in charge of the crisis, do about it besides cackle? She made a very brief visit to the airport in El Paso, Texas, on her way home in California. How convenient. She never observed the real crisis along the Rio Grande.
Biden killed the Keystone oil pipeline project, costing thousands of jobs in the United States. He lifted the sanctions on construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline from Russia to Germany. Who is he working for?
All Biden had to do was build off the success of the Trump administration: Respect life, fund and respect our military and law enforcement, finish the wall, continue construction of Keystone. We had strong leadership, lower taxes, a great economy, low unemployment, energy independence, peace in the Middle East and with North Korea.
Like him or not, Trump offered strong leadership -- unlike now.
David Stalowski, Verona