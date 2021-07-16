Who benefits from large item change? -- Tim Wagner

So the city of Madison Streets Division is now picking up large items on an appointment-only basis. They budgeted for biweekly pick up of large items until their current budget ends sometime later this year. Yet they stopped that service and are claiming they are saving money. They are not saving money because the money had already been budgeted for the service.
Where is the money they are claiming they are saving? Is it going back into the general fund or somewhere else?
Student move out is in August. Are they going to be given a special exemption and not have to schedule an appointment for pick up? If not, why not? Sounds like a double standard to me.
Tim Wagner, Madison