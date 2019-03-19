The Isthmus is the heart of Madison, and there is no better person to represent the Isthmus than Jim White.
We need a leader who cares how the district works from the inside out. White has spent years running the Madison Isthmus Neighborhood Team and encouraging people to vote.
White has seen the need for effective, safe and efficient transportation services.
As the first openly autistic school board member in the country and a person with multiple disabilities, I have often seen people pay attention to individuals with disabilities during the end of the election cycle. White is different. I should know -- he was my campaign manager.
His desire to create more accessible transportation such as bus rapid transit, combined with a true understanding of the disability community, make him an excellent ally who truly embraces the concept of “Nothing about us without us.”
White has the vision, experience and dedication to help District 2 flourish in the coming years.
Vote for White on April 2.
Nicki Vander Meulen, Madison School Board member