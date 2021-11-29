 Skip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
White supremacy isn't personal attack -- John Costello
0 comments

White supremacy isn't personal attack -- John Costello

  • 0

The letter to the editor in Sunday's State Journal "Not all white guys are supremacists" asked, “Am I a white supremacist?”

Assuming the author is responding to what many refer to as the "politically correct, woke, cancel culture followers of critical race theory," I think he not only misses the point, he’s unnecessarily taking it personally.

If anyone’s sincerely interested in getting to the bottom of all the stuff dividing us -- especially racism -- I hope they will at least consider not letting words get in the way.

I’m an old white guy who doesn’t take accusations of white supremacy personally. Why should I, any more than I should bear a moral burden associated with any actions of my ancestors? On the contrary, I’m being let off the hook with theories that explain the factual undeniability of the incessant oppression of people of color. It’s not me, it’s the system.

On the other hand, if I opposed every effort to plumb the depths of racism in our society because it made me feel ashamed of myself, it would appear I supported it, even if I didn’t think I did.

John Costello, McFarland

Follow along as State Journal cartoonist Phil Hands draws a cartoon about the Green Bay Packers' unvaccinated quarterback testing positive for COVID-19
0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics