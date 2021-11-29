White supremacy isn't personal attack -- John Costello

The letter to the editor in Sunday's State Journal "Not all white guys are supremacists" asked, “Am I a white supremacist?”

Assuming the author is responding to what many refer to as the "politically correct, woke, cancel culture followers of critical race theory," I think he not only misses the point, he’s unnecessarily taking it personally.

If anyone’s sincerely interested in getting to the bottom of all the stuff dividing us -- especially racism -- I hope they will at least consider not letting words get in the way.

I’m an old white guy who doesn’t take accusations of white supremacy personally. Why should I, any more than I should bear a moral burden associated with any actions of my ancestors? On the contrary, I’m being let off the hook with theories that explain the factual undeniability of the incessant oppression of people of color. It’s not me, it’s the system.

On the other hand, if I opposed every effort to plumb the depths of racism in our society because it made me feel ashamed of myself, it would appear I supported it, even if I didn’t think I did.