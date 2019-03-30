Jim White is the right choice for District 2 City Council member.
I’ve run into White at countless events over the years. He is constantly working to elect Democrats and create a better state and city. He has worked tirelessly for his community, often without many resources, to make sure our area turns out and elects people who will fight to make Madison a better place to live.
As an organizer, White is a passionate advocate. He knows how to build consensus and when to compromise to get the best possible outcome for Madison. Watching his campaign and seeing his positions and videos on his Facebook page, it’s clear White is the candidate who’s trying to plan for the future. He has consistently discussed the long-term challenges facing Madison, and then tell us what he would try to do to fix them.
White started his campaign by proposing solutions to our affordable housing crisis and our lagging public transit system, and he has led the discussion ever since, calling for a new neighborhood plan and accelerating our plans to fight climate change. It’s his passion and dedication to improving Madison that earned my support.
Andrew Schauer, Madison Dane County Supervisor, District 21