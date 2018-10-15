A man lectured me about where I should have left my grocery cart recently, and it helped me define a position I've held for a while now. White men do not need my help.
They are happy to tell me how they're the good ones who don't oppress their neighbors, but somehow they never actually help anyone. Any amount of sacrifice on their own part is derided as unrealistic. They'll tell everyone but themselves not to rush to judgment.
They designed our politics and culture to suit themselves, so they feel free to police everyone's behavior. Keep talking, guys. White men are clearly able to fend for themselves.
As for me (a white man), I'll wait for someone to ask for my help.
Anthony Brylski, Madison