White, male, GOP must go after guns -- Stacy Anderson

We have only one way to stop the endless occurrence of gun violence in America. We must immediately enact consequential gun control laws.

I lay this problem directly at the feet of state and federal legislators -- specifically Republican lawmakers, and even more specifically white, male Republican lawmakers.

It is these individuals who have the numbers and the clout to change the course of gun violence in schools, homes and on the streets of America. Enough with the cartoonish portrayal that a good guy with a gun. We can't prevent that's the only way to stop a bad guy with a gun. That is foolish, macho nonsense being passed off as fact.

Ask yourself who benefits from our easy access to guns in America. It's the NRA and those who protect their monied interests. It's conservative fearmongers who back unfettered gun ownership as a patriotic right.

I would like to see all those white, male Republicans go after our laxness in gun control with the same ferocity and moral certitude they've singularly and paternalistically applied to abortion. Try using your power for good for a change.

Stacy Anderson, Madison