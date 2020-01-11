White House must release documents -- Mary Johnson

I know that making an assumption is dangerous.
But after reading the Jan. 4 New York Times article on the White House's refusal to release 20 emails about the Ukrainian aid freeze, I believe I can make this assumption: President Donald Trump is attempting to hide evidence that would show his guilt in the "perfect phone call" with the newly elected president of Ukraine.
In response to a court ruling on a Freedom of Information lawsuit filed by the New York Times, the White House delivered a "terse letter" giving a blanket refusal to turn over any of the 40 pages of emails -- not even with redactions.
Who would it harm to turn over emails between a top aide to the president's acting chief of staff and Michael Duffy, an official in the White House Office of Management and Budget?
I'm assuming I know who the guilty party is. What about you?
Mary Johnson, Middleton