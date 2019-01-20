While I roundly applaud the bipartisan condemnation of U.S. Rep. Steve King, R-Iowa, following his frightening acceptance of white supremacy, it is deeply disturbing to me that these same sanctimonious senators and Congress people -- mostly white men -- still allow the local football team to be called the Washington Redskins.
It's time for us white guys to hold each other accountable for our ongoing privilege, our blindness to our own influence and power, and the resultant sad state of affairs brought about by our racist creation called "Western civilization." This is a fairy tale notion that white men such as Rep. King obviously relishes and President Donald Trump promotes any chance he gets.
Guy Thorvaldsen, Madison