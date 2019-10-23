I support the black security guard's successful effort to be reinstated as an employee of the Madison School District.
The "zero tolerance" policy on speaking the N-word is absurd for many reasons, not the least of which is it ignores context, something reasonable adults look at in a discipline situation.
OUR VIEW: Firing worker targeted by N-word exposed the folly of zero tolerance
But now that he has been reinstated, every white person who was forced to resign or was fired for using the N-word for the same purpose -- to get minority kids and others to stop using it -- should band together, get a good attorney and sue the district for all it's worth for race discrimination.
Nothing justifies different treatment of these employees.
Greg Smith, McFarland