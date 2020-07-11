White discomfort is good first step -- Susan Valentine

I would like to address the June 28 letter to the editor, "It’s not a privilege to be treated fairly."

The author feels manipulated and uncomfortable about the issues being raised as part of the continuing protests surrounding racial equality. This actually is excellent. This is precisely what these protests are trying to accomplish. All of us should be feeling a bit off kilter by now. Hopefully, this discomfort will lead us to some introspection, clarification and meaningful action.

We all owe it to ourselves to embrace this discomfort. We need to think hard about ourselves in the big picture, and most importantly educate ourselves. Our schools and society are guilty of portraying a very one-sided history. It’s up to each of us to dig in and find out what is real.

Many excellent resources are being highlighted. I highly recommend "White Fragility" by Robin DiAngelo, "How To Be An Antiracist" by Ibram X. Kendi, the Ava DuVernay documentary "13th," and the "Black History for a New Day" course through the Nehemiah Center for Urban leadership.