White deer need better protection -- MaLenna Smith

We have a population of white deer in our small community of Leland in central Sauk County, about 40 miles northwest of Madison. They are very special and enjoyed by residents and visitors. These deer are incredibly rare, and it is no small thing to have them in the area.
White deer are protected in Wisconsin. But Wisconsin's white deer law has a loophole: If a deer has any brown on it (excluding the head) -- even a small spot -- it is considered a piebald, or partially white deer, and can be shot by hunters.
This fall another white buck was shot near Leland. Most of the locals are very angry about this, but feel helpless to do anything.
You watch a white fawn grow up, look forward to seeing it, revel in its beauty and then -- "blam" or "thwack" -- it gets thrown in a truck and taken to a taxidermist. Something is terribly wrong with this picture.
Our white deer need better protection. Why can't the law protecting white deer be rewritten to include mostly white deer? A precedent for this is in Iowa law, which protects deer that are more than 50% white.
The current white deer law in Wisconsin gives far too much power to the trophy hunters. Wisconsin's white deer, even the ones with a small amount of brown, belong to everyone.