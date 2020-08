White Americans must fight racism -- Jennifer Wallskog

I awoke Monday morning to the news of another shooting of an African American man, Jacob Blake, by a police officer in Kenosha. I was heartbroken and disgusted by the incident.

And then Wednesday morning, I saw the news of two men shot and killed in Kenosha at a protest, this time by a 17-year-old white, Illinois man. A video of the incident shows the shooter running towards law enforcement with a military-style weapon. He wasn’t stopped, questioned or arrested, just left to keep running.

If the Illinois man was Black or brown, he -- at a minimum -- would have been stopped and questioned, but more likely, that Black or brown man would been riddled with bullets, like Blake was.

The juxtaposition of these two events demonstrates why the United States needs the Black Lives Matter movement to help push us forward for political, societal and cultural change. Racism was built into the founding of our country and is still alive 250 years later.

White Americans need to acknowledge that structural racism still exists and become part of the solution.

Jennifer Wallskog, Madison

