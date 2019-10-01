President Donald Trump has called whistleblowers “spies and traitors.” Well, they are spies. They are spies for the American people.
They alert the people when any of their employees are doing something unlawful or unethical. As to being traitors, they are only traitors if Trump is our king, and he and the state are one. It seems to me we fought a revolution about that.
Trump has got to realize he holds his job at sufferance. He only holds it as long as his behavior is lawful and ethical, or he is subject to being fired, just like any of us would be.
The 2016 election was nothing more or less than a job interview, where he got hired to lead us. This does not mean that he has an absolute right to the job for four years. He is not America. He is just an employee hired by the people, and the people’s spies have found him out.
They are patriots, not traitors, and Trump would do well to realize this.
Thomas H. Hurst, Fitchburg