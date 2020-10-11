Which COVID camp are you in? -- Bob Drane, Middleton

It seems that public opinion on COVID-19 is now coalescing into two camps.
One remains terrified by the virus, focuses exclusively on the goal of driving new “positives” down to zero, and is willing to keep businesses and schools shut down for another 12 to 18 months until everyone has received a peer reviewed vaccine.
The other group is cautious but not terrified. It measures progress in terms of preventing hospitalizations and deaths rather than new “positives,” supports fast-tracking vaccine development, and favors opening up businesses and schools now, using common sense mitigation.
As the election approaches, voters should decide which “COVID camp” they are in, and which of the two candidates and parties are more likely to adopt policies going forward which they feel are best for the overall well-being of our country.
Bob Drane, Middleton
