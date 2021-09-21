 Skip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Where does name changing end? -- David Irwin
0 comments

Where does name changing end? -- David Irwin

  • 0

The Madison School District is planning to change the name of James Madison Memorial High School.

What about the name of our perpetually offended city? What about Jefferson Middle School next to Memorial? Many of the streets surrounding the Capitol Square are named for signers of the Constitution. I’m fairly certain many were slaveholders.

The streets from Jefferson to Monroe are also evil. Regarding the renaming of Madison Memorial -- is it not possible that in the future, some bad thing might be discovered about whomever the school is named for? Then we could delve into words of Native American origin, such as Wisconsin.

David Irwin, Madison

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics