As our country has once again been scarred by horrific acts of large scale violence committed with assault rifles. The facts are inescapable: Doing nothing has accomplished nothing.
The responsibility for this failure belongs to the extremists who scream about their twisted definition of freedom while serving the gun manufacturers who flood our communities with these weapons of unspeakable violence. It also belongs to those who know change is needed to keep us safe, but are too afraid or too cynical to take action.
The overwhelming majority of Americans are not fooled. We know that when we are forced to live in fear, we are not free.
Robert Capridette, Madison