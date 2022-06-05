 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

When does a zygote become a person? -- Jim Miller

The claims on when human life begins have just gotten silly. Many claim that human life begins at conception.

For goodness sake, human life begins before conception. Is it a dead sperm and dead egg cell that join to become a zygote? Is it a frog sperm and a robin egg that join to become a human zygote? A living human zygote comes from living human gametes that come from living human people.

The proper question is: When does a zygote/embryo/fetus/baby become a person? If you mine Christian tradition, it's all over the map. Some say personhood (ensoulment) happens with the first breath (Gen 2:7). Others at "quickening." The New Testament is silent. Old Testament law has the fetus as property, and the pregnant woman as a full person.

But proof by declaration is the way we decide these matters now.

Jim Miller, Madison 

