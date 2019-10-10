It’s unfortunate that I, as a Madison bus rider, will need to pay a $40 wheel tax in addition to the $28 Dane County wheel tax.
Other Wisconsin cities pay much smaller wheel taxes. We also pay county and state taxes to continuously expand highways that enable commuters to drive quickly into Madison to work and to play. Never mind the cost of tearing up the beautiful countryside.
Is this tax justified? Are Madisonians behind this tax? Meanwhile, the mayor’s budget is causing our police department to cut important positions. Really?
Merrilee Pickett, Madison