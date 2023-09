Now that the Madison City Council is reviewing the new budget, I am officially requesting that they rescind the $40 wheel tax for senior citizens.

Most of us are on fixed incomes. We drive only as necessary. I drive less than 4,000 miles a year. The bus -- even with redesigned routes -- won't work. As long as we can still operate a car, it is our preferred way to travel. Help us out. It can make a difference.